ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Orlando.

Surveillance video captured the moment Matthew Garren was struck head-on by a car after confronting the driver for following him home, April 14.

Garren’s fiancé, Jessica Myers, said the man cut her off before she yelled at him. That’s when, officials said, the driver started brake-checking and followed them home.

When the driver was confronted by Garren, he ran him down.

“I thought in that moment, he was gone,” said Myers, “Like, in that moment, I just lost him.”

Myers wants the driver of a blue Acura off the streets after what he did to her fiancé.

“I would feel a lot better knowing this guy is caught and in jail where he needs to be,” said Myers.

Garren is in the ICU where he had surgery for a broken wrist and fractured vertebrae.

The family hopes that the photo they captured of the driver will help find him.

“If he could do it to somebody, one person, he can do it to other people ’cause he has complete disregard for human life,” said Myers.

Myers has a warning to others.

“If someone cuts you off, don’t try to retaliate, don’t yell at them, don’t flip ’em off,” said Myers. “Just start letting stuff go cause these are small things. Taking a human life — that’s a big thing. Putting someone in a hospital — that’s a big thing. Someone cuts you off, let it go. It’s not that big a deal.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.

