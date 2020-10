(WSVN) - A K-9 at a Florida sheriff’s department dressed up to take a new picture for his badge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted Chico’s ID photo on Facebook, Thursday.

The K-9 took attention to detail for his picture as he even wore a tie.

Chico is known to be photogenic as the department has previously posted pictures of the K-9 on Cinco de Mayo and National Dog Day.

—