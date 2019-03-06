Opa-locka repair shop owner offers to fix Dania Beach woman’s damaged car for free

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-locka repair shop owner offered to fix a Dania Beach woman’s car that sat unrepaired for almost 10 months because of a con man.

After seeing Maribel Skjefte’s story, Camilo Galan, the owner of Stronger Collision Center in Opa-locka, said he would fix her car for free, Wednesday.

Skjefte’s 2010 Lincoln Town Car was returned last week after she went to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and to the media.

She said she gave it to a man, who identified himself as Juan Lobos, to repair it and paid him more than $1,200 for the repair.

“Never knew where it was. Never got a clear response where it was,” Skjefte said.

7News cameras were present when Galan arrived at Skjefte’s home and picked up her still-damaged sedan.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there who take advantage of a situation, and I felt like I wanted to step in and make the repairs on her vehicle,” Galan said.

While Skjefte was weary at first because of what she’d gone through, she said she’s grateful for the gesture.

“For someone to just come and say, ‘I’m just gonna do it,’ it says a lot for his business and the type of business that he runs. I’m just happy,” Skjefte said.

“She’ll get her vehicle back like brand new again,” Galan said.

Galan said Skjefte’s car will be ready to pick up next week.

If you have any information on the con man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

