OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an Opa-locka apartment building were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to the building near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 151st Street, Tuesday afternoon.

The flames were quickly put out before the building sustained any major damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.