MIAMI (WSVN) - The omicron outbreak is having an effect on classrooms, homes and events.

Changes could be coming to public school campuses in Miami-Dade County after the winter break.

The district said it will release an updated set of COVID protocols before the end of the week and plans to do the right thing for the children, staff and community.

Face coverings became optional for all students last November, as the number of cases and positivity rate dropped.

Classes resume Monday, Jan. 3.

