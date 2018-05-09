Officials search for subjects caught stealing electronics in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men have been caught on surveillance video stealing electronics from a vehicle in Miami.

Officials have now released the surveillance footage in hopes of catching the subjects, who can be seen pulling up to the victim’s car near Southwest Eighth Street and 12th Avenue on Feb. 13.

The subjects could be seen opening the vehicle’s trunk before taking off with about $5,000 worth of electronics.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

