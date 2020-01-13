Officials search for arsonist behind attack at Pompano Beach car dealership

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating an arson attack at a South Florida auto dealership that left cars charred and in ruin.

The incident happened near the 2800 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue in Pompano Beach at around 1 a.m., Monday.

Surveillance video showed the subject pouring a flammable substance on the cars before lighting them on fire.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the owner’s sister. “A total of nine cars, and it started to affect the building.”

A total of nine cars were damaged in the attack. Windows of the vehicles were busted and some tires were melted.

“I heard banging out from my backyard,” said Guillermo Acha, a witness.

Acha lives next to the dealership. He was about to head to sleep when he heard the fire ripping through the lot. He jumped out of bed and called 911.

“To think that it could have like, spread over to the house, I was kind of scared about that,” he said.

The owner of the dealership is still trying to piece together who would commit such an act in the middle of the night.

The business owner’s sister said she has no idea who started the fire and why they did it.

“Whoever did it, I don’t know why they would do it,” she said, “but, I mean, they really need to look into themselves and see that what they have done was so wrong.”

The dealership owners are trying to figure out whether or not the cars were insured. If not, they said, they will be responsible for covering the loss of the nine vehicles out of their own pockets.

“It’s going to really, really hurt the business, and it’s going to hurt innocent kids that needs to go to school and needs food to eat and, you know, to be provided for,” said the owner’s sister.

If you have any information on this arson attack, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.