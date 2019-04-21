Officials: Road rage leads to shooting death in Florida

PARRISH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida driver who shot a man dead in a road rage argument acted in self-defense.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday press release the shooter was a victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon prior to firing his gun.

News outlets say a 26-year-old man was run off the road by a 32-year-old driver while traveling a road in Parrish, Florida, south of Tampa.

The men got out of their vehicles and began arguing. Deputies say the younger man pulled out a pistol and pointed it to the 32-year-old man, who then brandished his own firearm and shot the 26-year-old man dead.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the men’s names citing a provision in the “Marsy’s Law” amendment for victims’ privacy approved in November.

