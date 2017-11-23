Officials rescue injured Turkey Vulture in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An injured bird is now on the road to recovery after it was saved in Miami.

7News crew spotted the Turkey Vulture in some bushes, Wednesday, as it struggled to stand.

The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station was called in for the rescue.

They took it to their facility to be treated by vets.

When it’s nursed back to health, the big bird will be released back into the wild.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.