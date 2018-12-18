Officials remove 18 foot python from Florida Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials captured a massive python in the Florida Everglades.

The 18-foot Burmese python was removed to safety by removal contractors, early Tuesday.

Officials said the invasive species usually comes out of hiding during cooler months.

If you encounter one of these large reptiles, you’re urged to call the Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1.

