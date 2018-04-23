Officials issue precautionary boil water order for parts of Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A precautionary boil water order has been put in place for portions of Aventura, Monday.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has issued the precautionary boil water order for the area between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 39th Place and Northeast 187th Street through 213th Street.

A portion of Aventura is under a Precautionary Boil Water Order. For boundaries https://t.co/25JPs44h2R pic.twitter.com/RhgtkgrTzV — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) April 23, 2018

Residents must boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, washing dishes, brushing their teeth, making ice or even cooking with it.

The Water and Sewer Department is scheduled to sample the water and will announce when the notice has been lifted.

