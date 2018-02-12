Officials: Homes near SWMD brush fire not at risk

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters and crews said a brush fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade is nearly contained and is not a danger to the homes in the area.

Crews continue to battle the flames more than 24 hours after they received the initial call of the fire.

“We’re putting water on it, just multiple tanks of water to try and drown the fire,” said Scott Peterich of the Florida Forest Service.

A total of 70 acres have burned near Gateway Estates. As of noon, Monday, the fire is 65 percent contained.

A second fire broke out near Card Sound Road. That fire is much smaller and has burned about 15 acres, and officials said it is 75 percent contained.

Peterich said that although the fire continues to burn, residents in the area do not have to worry about their homes.

“It’s looking real good away from the mobile home community,” Peterich said. “Really, for the residents here who have any respiratory problems, the smoke is really thick. It’s been this way going on 24 hours.

However, crews made sure to help out residents who needed help, like Betty Bottomley, who made a sign thanking Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“These guys were telling everyone, ‘No, it’s OK,’ you know, a lot of psychological soothing going on, which is important,” said Betty Bottomley. “I was starting to pack up.”

Although the fire is nearly out, Peterich warns residents should remain vigilant due to the increased fire activity seen in the past two weeks.

“There’s two causes of fire: it’s either lightning — which is weather — or human, and roughly 35 percent of our fires are lightning. The 65 percent are human,” he said. “We do not know how this fire started, but it was more than likely a human caused fire.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.