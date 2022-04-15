(WSVN) - A dolphin with a spear in its eye washed up on the shores of Fort Myers Beach.

“There are no words to say, this is unacceptable,” said Isakob.

Officials said the dolphin was stabbed above its eye with a spear-like object while it was still alive.

Isakob said, “It’s devastating to know that we are, everyday, protecting the wildlife and making sure the wildlife has been protected, then to find something like this, it’s really devastating to hear.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that the shape, size and nature of the wound proves that the dolphin might have been killed while being illegally fed.

Denise Boyd, an FWC research associate, said, “They [dolphins] will generally come up out of the water looking for, basically, a handout.”

Officials say, over the last 20 years, there have been at least 26 dolphins found with violent injuries.

No one has faced charges before, but they’re hoping to change that.

“Our crews trained to recognize something like this and report it right away,” said Isakob.

Harassing or killing wild dolphins is against federal law.

People can face up to a $100,000 fine and up to one year in jail per violation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.