Officials attend YMCA grand opening ceremony in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of a YMCA in downtown Miami.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other officials were on hand for the event, Wednesday.

The new facility is located on Second Street and South Biscayne Boulevard.

“This is our healthy living platform at a high level,” said YMCA CEO and President Sheryl Woods. “You’ll get to work with people, work out with some of them. It’s about building community, so when we talk about health and wellness, we’re talking about a holistic approach to health and wellness.”

Guests at the ceremony wasted no time putting the equipment to work and breaking a sweat.

The celebration also featured free personal training tips.

