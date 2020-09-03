Officials: 6 injured, 1-year-old missing after rollover crash on Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people have been injured, and a 1-year-old is missing following a rollover crash along Alligator Alley in West Broward, according to rescue crews.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 75, near Mile Marker 28, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

“The call came in for an overturned vehicle with seven passengers who were injured, as well as a 1-year-old that was possibly ejected from the vehicle,” BSFR Chief Michael Kane said in a phone interview. “We’re currently attempting to locate [the child] at this time.”

7Skyforce HD hovered over the crash site where crews could be seen searching the water with an air boat and searching the nearby area on foot.

“We’ve got about 20 assets currently on the scene of this incident,” Kane said. “We’re searching from the air with our helicopters. We’re searching from the ground with our ground assets, as well as with our K-9 search dog that’s on scene.”

Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

“A number of the patients were injured and are being transported to some local area hospitals,” Kane said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

