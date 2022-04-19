MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer was struck by a subject after she went to investigate a suspicious odor coming from a car.

Police said it started when they spotted a suspicious car with the smell of marijuana coming from it. It led to a confrontation with two men, which quickly escalated into a knock-down, drag-out sidewalk scuffle.

Cell phone video captured the ugly end of a weekend at Ninth Street near Collins Avenue on South Beach.

Videos provided exclusively to 7News shows an intense Sunday skirmish between suspects and Miami Beach officers.

“Some good action in paradise,” said Mitch Novick.

While at his home, the Sherbrooke Hotel’s Novick heard sirens, which led him to begin recording.

Surveillance footage shows the beginning of the incident, when a pair of officers on foot patrol walked by a parked car with men inside.

Beach Police said marijuana smoke and an expired decal prompted them to start investigating. This, as one man in the car got out and woke up his friend.

“I didn’t do nothing, bro,” said one of the men.

Moments later, the men were both questioned, and as tensions rose, one became entangled with several officers, which led to a physical altercation with one of the officers.

In an arrest form, police said he, “… actively resisted and struck the victim, Officer Acevedo, with an open hand to the left side of her face.”

Backup arrived and while the subject was down, police “… delivered multiple diversionary knee strikes to the chest and back area to gain compliance …” according to the arrest report.

Then began a fight to get the suspect in the cruiser. After several failed attempts, an officer pulled him in by the hair through the other side of the squad car.

The officer who was struck is OK and is back at work.

Police said a loaded gun was found in the subject’s car along with more than 230 grams of marijuana.

Shering Henry and Cedric Hepurn were both arrested.

Both were taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center but Hepurn has since bonded out.

According to jail records, both Henry and Hepurn’s charges include battery on an officer, gun and drug charges and more.

