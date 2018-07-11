Officer injured, suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight police-involved shooting in Hialeah that resulted in a man being shot and killed and an officer being wounded by gunfire.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at around 11 p.m., Tuesday, undercover officers were trying to locate a man wanted for a domestic related abduction in the area of West 68th Street and Second Court.

Authorities said they found the suspect inside his vehicle, at which point they tried to conduct a traffic stop. However, the suspect tried to flee the scene and a short chase ensued.

“During the search, our K9 unit and our Tactical unit responded and had an encounter with the subject while searching for him,” said MDP spokesperson Freddy Ramirez.

The chase came to a crashing end, when the suspect lost control of his vehicle. As officers approached the man’s vehicle, he got out and opened fire with an assault riffle, said police.

Officers returned fire, resulting in the suspect being shot and killed. “As they approached a struggle ensued,” said Ramirez. “Shots were fired and the subject is deceased.”

A police officer was also shot and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He has since been treated and released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.

