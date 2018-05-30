Florida officer charged with threatening woman to get nude photos

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer threatened and attempted to extort a Georgia woman and her family.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release says 25-year-old Joshua David Fancher was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Orange City Police Department on a Georgia warrant charging him with making terroristic threats.

The victim had told the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia that she was getting threatening messages from an unknown person demanding nude photos from her. Authorities say the messages included threats to kill and rape her family members if she didn’t provide the pictures.

Francher resigned from the Orange City Police Department after being confronted with the charges. He was being held without bond on a Georgia warrant. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

