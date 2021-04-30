Off duty officer charged with DUI after hitting a patrol car

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An off-duty police detective in Palm Beach County is facing a DUI charge after crashing his unmarked patrol car into a sheriff’s office vehicle, according to an arrest report.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Luis Carlos Bonet driving the wrong way late Wednesday night and activated his flashing lights to get the driver’s attention, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

But the vehicle driven by Bonet, a Delray Beach police detective, bumped into the front of the deputy’s car and stopped, an arrest report said. No one was injured.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, Bonet’s eyes were closed and he appeared to be asleep, investigators said. He eventually got out of the vehicle after several commands from the deputy.

The arrest report said Bonet had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet. He told investigators he had two Long Island iced teas while working a case in a bar in Delray Beach and then headed home.

He first declined a roadside sobriety test, but eventually took it and failed.

He was released from jail on Thursday.

“I would like to express my disappointment in Detective Bonet’s actions and want to reassure the public this behavior is not in line with the values of the Delray Beach Police Department,” Chief Javaro Sims said in a statement.

The newspaper reported that Bonet was placed on administrative leave with pay.

It was not immediately known if he has hired an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.