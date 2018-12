KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Keys classic is now open this holiday season.

“Nutcracker Key West” combines the holiday ballet with an underwater fantasy.

The performance honors the city’s vibrant coral reef environment, seafaring heritage and even their loud, wandering roosters.

The show runs through Dec. 16.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.