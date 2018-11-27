NSU warns patients after clinic fails to properly sterilize equipment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Nova Southeastern University announced that one of its dental clinics failed to properly sterilize equipment.

The university released a statement that reads in part, “Instead of the called-for complete heat sterilization process, equipment received a surface disinfectant wipe. This created a minimal risk for possible exposure to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV viruses for some of our orthodontics patients.”

More than 1,100 of the potentially-affected patients have been notified.

The school promised to cover the cost of a blood screening test and doctor consultation for each patient.

NSU doctors will also remain on call to help patients with any of their medical questions.

