Nova Southeastern University to require students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern University has announced all students and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for its upcoming fall 2021 semester.

The university said on Thursday all students and faculty must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.

Officials said a detailed policy will be released in advance of the effective dates.

They added that with the extra protection of the widespread vaccine, the NSU community will be able to resume more activities and operations sooner, leading to a more — what they described as — engaged, educational and professional experience.

More details on the announcement will be released during a Friday morning news conference, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.