North Miami Beach commissioner turns self in on bribery charges

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Commissioner Frantz Pierre turned himself in to the State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Sources told 7News that Pierre is facing charges of bribery related to a strip club in North Miami Beach.

A news conference is expected at 2:30 p.m.

