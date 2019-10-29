North Lauderdale man expected to be OK after being shot outside home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the middle of the night outside his home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the shooting occurred at the Avana Cypress Creek apartment complex off State Road 7, just before 3 a.m., Friday.

According to detectives, the victim was arriving home when two armed men attacked him at his front door.

After a quick scuffle that was caught on surveillance video, the victim took off running.

One of the men could be seen checking the front door — which was locked — before walking away. Soon after, several shots could be heard off camera.

Deputies said the victim was hit, drove himself to the hospital.

Monica Reynolds lives at the gated apartment complex where the shooting happened.

“You ain’t safe nowhere,” she said. “You come and you just get attacked like that. That’s crazy. You have to be more aware of your surroundings, who’s around you and stuff like that.”

Investigators have not released any information on the shooters. However, detectives said, they are looking for a light-colored pickup truck.

“That’s crazy. You can’t even come home no more without being attacked and shot at at your front door. That’s just crazy,” Reynolds said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

