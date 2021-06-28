NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village has announced the cancellation of their Fourth of July Concert Event out of special consideration for the Surfside community.

On Monday evening, city officials took to Twitter to make the announcement.

One tweet read, “Out of respect and special consideration to the tragedy in our neighboring community, the Town of Surfside, we have decided to cancel the 2021 NBV 4th of July Concert Event.”

We understand this may be a disappointing decision, but we feel it is the most appropriate one.



Please continue to keep the victims, families, and loved ones of the Town of Surfside in your thoughts and prayers. Help those impacted by donating to https://t.co/uN91wKINsM — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 28, 2021

City officials also said they would have a concert in the park event in August. An exact date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.