Noose left in office of Black South Florida attorney

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A noose was found in the building of a Black South Florida attorney on Tuesday, and he believes it was placed there on purpose.

It was found on the door outside Ronald Surin’s Champagne & Surin Law Office in Fort Lauderdale.

“It was made of a brown, leather type of material, and it was three, four, no more than five loops around,” Surin said. “Initially, my assistant had come to the office, and she was hysterical when she saw that noose hanging down the handle. When I came in later and I saw it, I casually removed it and tossed it in the garbage.”

Surin took to Facebook, where he said in part, “I was busy and paid no attention until I shared it with my wife. I have been free for so long that no man can enslave my mind nor instill a spirit of fear in me!”

“I’m not in fear because I cannot fathom any notion that I had a personal issue with someone,” Surin said.

He said it could be a prank, but wonders why it was placed there at all.

“We’ve been here for 20 years, so we essentially are a Black law firm here,” Surin said.

He said he will contact police, so there is a record of it, and he is speaking out in case this is not an isolated incident.

“I would advise people if they encounter any such items, or suspect any such treatment, that they need to make a record of it, take pictures, and report it to the authorities, the police or even the FBI because those things constitute hate crimes, and they’re not acceptable,” Surin said.

Surin said he plans to upgrade his security system, and the law firm will stay where they are.

