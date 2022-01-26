A South Florida woman has expanded her mobile mission.

The non-profit Showering Love unveiled its second shower bus for the homeless.

The bus named Faith is equipped with a shower, a barber shop chair, a medical exam room and a mobile laundry facility.

Founder and CEO Jeanne Albaugh, once homeless herself, wants to give back.

“So I knew when I found my way home, I knew what I needed to do. I needed to build mobile showers and restore human dignity,” said Albaugh.

The converted bus began serving the homeless on site after the ribbon cutting.

It will provide help for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

