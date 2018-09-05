No swimming advisory issued near North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A no swimming advisory has been issued for several waterways near North Miami Beach due to a sewage spill.

Officials are warning people not to swim, fish, or boat at the Oleta River State Park, Maule Lake, the Haulover Inlet, or Intracoastal in North Miami Beach.

The advisory was issued Monday evening and will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.

