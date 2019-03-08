No jail time for man accused of setting cat on fire, feeding corpse to dogs in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nineteen-year-old Roberto Hernandez will not serve jail time after he was convicted of setting a cat on fire and feeding the corpse to dogs in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Hernandez stood before a judge on Friday morning facing an animal cruelty charge.

The initial crime took place on July 10, 2016, but details and video of the crime were recently released.

The incident took place at the suspect’s home, on the 16600 block of Southwest 174th Ave.

Police said Hernandez was caught on video footage pouring some sort of combustible liquid on a cat trapped in a cage before setting the animal on fire.

He then allegedly stood by and watched as the animal burned alive.

Hernandez was ordered to 100 hours of community service and five years of probation.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office issued the following statement:

“Animal abuse cases have been a long-standing priority of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. We will continue to pursue the prosecution of all animal abuse cases as far as the evidence and Florida Law will allow.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.