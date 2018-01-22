No injuries in Southwest Miami-Dade house fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a Southwest Miami-Dade home, Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the home at around 6 a.m., near Southwest 57th Court and 22nd Street. Fire crews said all the residents were already outside when they arrived.

The fire in the back of the home was eventually extinguished, while a man was treated on the scene. However, he did not need to be hospitalized.

Fire crews added that nobody else was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.