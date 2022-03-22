NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A workplace dispute took a terrifying turn when shots were fired outside a Family Dollar in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place at the store, located near Northwest 71st Street and 17th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

“I just want all my babies to be OK,” said Leslie Taylor, whose granddaughter was shot at. “This is kind of very stressful. This don’t make no sense.”

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting started after a store manager fired an employee.

The employee left the store and returned with a group of people. At least one of them fired a gun, authorities said.

“That’s premeditated,” Taylor said. “She had time to think about what she was doing. She left here and brought those guys back with her, with a gun.”

Taylor said shortly after the shooting, her granddaughter, the store manager’s wife, took matters into her own hands.

“She had to protect her husband,” Taylor said. “They both got registered guns and when the shootout ensued, and she thought her husband was gonna be injured, she fired the gun.”

Taylor said her granddaughter also hit the alleged gunman with her car.

The suspected shooters then fled the scene.

As police continue to investigate, Taylor said she is glad her granddaughter and her husband weren’t hurt.

“My granddaughter’s only 22,” she said. “What she know ’bout a gun? What she know about protecting her and her family? This is ridiculous.”

Crime scene tape closed off the store’s parking lot as police investigated.

Police have taken one person into custody.

No injuries were reported.

