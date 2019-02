HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a boat caught fire in Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the sandbar on Sunday night.

The fire was extinguished, and the boat was towed to a nearby marina.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.