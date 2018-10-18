No charges for intoxicated father recorded at North Miami-Dade bus stop

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a man who appeared to be intoxicated at a bus stop in North Miami-Dade is now over.

Miami-Dade Police said Joseph Maniscalco was detained for questioning after a viral video surfaced of him and his young son at a bus stop at around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, along Northwest 186th Street.

“Where you at? You don’t care. You don’t give a [expletive],” Maniscalco is heard saying in the video.

Detectives questioned him before contacting the State Attorney’s Office on Thursday for consultation. They decided not to charge him after determining there were no criminal violations.

“I just felt really sad for the kid. I felt like he had no voice,” said the woman who shot the video.

In the video, Maniscalco is seen holding his son and spewing words that did not make sense.

“Yo, mami, can you pop your door? Can we get in? I live right there,” Maniscalco said in the video. “Can we get in? Mami. Mami. Mami. Oh, mami.”

At one point in the video, the man came up to the witness’ vehicle with the child, holding what appears to be a bottle of alcohol.

Authorities said the child in the video is OK, and they referred the case to the Department of Children and Families.

7News asked him if he regrets his actions as he was led to an unmarked police cruiser.

“Come over here after they leave, you [expletive],” Maniscalco said.

The woman who filmed the video said she didn’t start recording to get him in trouble; she just wanted him to get help.

“I don’t want to take any kid away from their father or mother,” she said. “He is in a dark place right now and needs help.”

An official from DCF said once they receive information from the police, they will determine whether or not to investigate the matter.

