Police search for intoxicated man captured on video carrying child in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera reportedly intoxicated at a North Miami-Dade bus stop while carrying a child.

The woman who shot the video does not want to be identified and said the interaction happened around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, along Northwest 186th Street.

“I put my car in drive, and I was going to leave, but I just froze,” she said.

The woman said the man wasn’t making any sense.

“Mami, pop your door. Can we get in? I live right there. Can we get in? Mami, mami, mami, come on, mami,” the man can be heard saying in the video before rambling incoherently.

At one point in the video, the subject could be seen approaching her car with the child, carrying what appears to be a bottle of alcohol.

“Sad. I just felt really sad for the kid. I felt like he had no voice,” the woman said.

The woman who took the video said she first saw the man at a nearby 7-Eleven a few minutes earlier.

A clerk inside the business was alarmed and called police after seeing the man with the child.

“What we want to look into is the welfare of that child,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Miami-Dade Police said they are investigating the incident after having been sent the video through social media.

They now need the public’s help in identifying the man seen in the video.

“Hopefully some of the Channel 7 viewers can see this and say, ‘I know that guy. I’ve run into him before. This is Tommy. This is Johnny,'” said Zabaleta, “and tell us to let us know his whereabouts are, who he is.”

Police said their main focus is making sure the little boy in the video is OK.

The woman who recorded the video said the child remained silent throughout the entire exchange.

“He looked tired. Like, ‘Just get me home,'” she said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating the video.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

