KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man from the Pacific Northwest won a key lime pie-eating contest in Key West.

The contest was held as a Fourth of July event on Sunday.

Twenty-five people participated in the competition but Nicholas Luera came out as the winner.

He won after eating an entire 9-inch pie topped with whipped cream in two minutes and 13 seconds.

“In New York they’ve got the hot dog contest and that’s great and all but in Key West, we’ve got the real contest,” Luera said. “It’s a speed-eating round, face first, all one and done key lime pie. I think that’s where it’s at, that’s just my personal opinion.”

His strategy was simple: going shirtless while diving head first into the pie.

