(WSVN) - New state laws will be established in Florida by the end of the week.

The state’s minimum wage is on the rise.

Starting Thursday, the minimum wage will increase from $8.65 an hour to $10 an hour.

It will continue to go up until 2026 when it reaches $15 an hour.

The legal vaping age will also go up.

As of right now, the legal age to vape and smoke tobacco is 18. It will be increased to individuals who are 21 years old.

Child care facilities that transport children will now be required to have an alarm system in their vehicles.

This will help drivers to check for any children that may have been left behind.

This law is meant to decrease the number of deaths of children left in hot cars.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.