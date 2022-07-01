(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed 145 new laws that will go into effect on July 1.

Among them is the Parental Rights in Education Law, also known as the Don’t Say Gay Law.

It bans kindergarten through third-grade teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation.

The new law already faces legal challenges.

The Stop Woke Act, named by the governor, prohibits teaching critical race theory in schools or workplace training.

That law currently faces a lawsuit in federal court.

Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) tests are no longer a requirement for schools.

The student exams will be replaced with progress monitoring and regular evaluations throughout the school year.

