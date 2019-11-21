New gondola ride coming to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new ride will be coming to Hard Rock Stadium in time for this year’s Super Bowl.

Tom Garfinkel, the Miami Dolphins’ CEO, tweeted pictures of a gondola, Thursday.

The ride will be installed outside the Miami Gardens venue. It will last for 10 minutes and give riders a view of the crowd below and the Miami skyline in the distance.

The poles that will suspend the new ride have been installed.

The ride is expected to be completed in time for the Super Bowl in February.

