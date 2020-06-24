New coronavirus cases surge in South Florida prompting concern among health experts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida saw another record one-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 5,508 new cases reported Wednesday.

That pushes the total over 109,000 for the entire state.

Many South Floridians are wondering when the state is going to turn the corner.

Ron Hubbard, who received a COVID-19 test at the Hard Rock Stadium Wednesday, said, “I’ve got to tell you, it’s kind of scary because this is the first time in history we’ve dealt with a disease we didn’t know anything about.”

South Florida has become the new epicenter for the disease throughout the country.

Anita Lozano, who also received a test, said, “It is concerning that we’re getting the numbers.”

Long lines were spotted at Hard Rock Stadium, as well as the Miami Beach Convention Center Wednesday.

“I don’t know the exact number of kits they had for the day, but they ran out at approximately 1 p.m, so they had to cut the lines and the drive-up,” Lozano said.

The state reported there are only 25% of hospital beds still available in the South Florida area.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at FIU, said, “We’ve seen people who don’t follow their guidelines, and particularly in indoor settings, one individual can wind up infecting 10, 12 or more people.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “From the beginning of May, we advised if you can’t social distance, where a mask.”

City officials said another shutdown may be possible if new cases do not begin to flatten out soon.

