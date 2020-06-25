Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 114,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,300

(WSVN) - There are now more than 114,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,327 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 114,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,004 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 28,664 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 12,584 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 11,840, and 188 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 13,775 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

