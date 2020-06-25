Miami-Dade Mayor mobilizes surge teams for ZIP codes with highest COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three South Florida communities have seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. More than 5,500 new cases were reported in the state over a 24-hour period.

As a result, local leaders are sending out special teams to keep people safe in specific areas with high infection rates.

“I was shocked,” said business owner Rigo Bito. “I was shocked when they said 33142. I was born and raised here in Allapattah.”

Bito was stunned to find out Kuky Estillo Barber Shop sits in one of Miami-Dade’s hottest ZIP codes for the coronavirus.

“You see people very protected,” said one resident.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced on Wednesday that the top three ZIP codes for spikes in the deadly disease were 33142 in Allapattah, 33125 in Little Havana and 33030 in Homestead.

“I didn’t know Homestead was that hot, because I don’t see a lot of people out,” said one resident.

The county is now rolling out a plan to send out surge teams to the hot zones to spread awareness.

“The surge team will be going into neighborhoods, speaking to residents and businesses about the importance of wearing a mask inside businesses,” said Gimenez.

Roughly 100 county employees will also hand out kits, including hand sanitizers, in an effort to stem the spread.

“Everybody walking, go to the restaurants, sometimes you go to the restaurants and see somebody with something protective,” said resident Tracy Lacruz.

The consequences could be dire if the message does not get out.

“I’m asking parents and grandparents to be very careful and not get close to your kids or grandkids,” said Gimenez. “Obviously, there’s no county order that will make people do this, just common sense. It’s really a matter of life and death.”

Gimenez said he hopes to get the surge teams mobilized and out by the weekend.

