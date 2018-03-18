Neighbor’s car slams into Lauderhill house; driver hospitalized

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida homeowner is speaking out, hours after, she said, her neighbor slammed his car into her home, sending the driver to the hospital.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said a loud bang woke her up early Sunday morning.

“When I went to my front door, I realized that there was a car lodged in the side wall of my bedroom,” she said. “At first, I wasn’t sure. I thought I was dreaming.”

But Lauderhill Police said the crash was very real. Investigators said the driver was behind the wheel of a silver Volkswagen Jetta when he crashed into the woman’s home, located along the 3300 block of Northwest 75th Terrace, at around 4:45 a.m.

The homeowner said the motorist is no stranger. “It’s my neighbor. I guess they were coming home and just didn’t turn, just went straight, obviously impaired,” she said.

Paramedics transported the driver to University Hospital for treatment.

As crews removed the vehicle, another neighbor pointed out the damage. “This is part of the house on his car right here,” she said.

The homeowner said she is just thankful she was on the opposite side of the bed, and the impact that punched a hole through her wall wasn’t worse.

She is also grateful to the neighbors who got her out. “They came to my aid. They assisted me out of the house because I’m not able to walk on my own,” she said. ”

The homeowner said two surgeries have left her immobile. “I had damages from Hurricane Irma; that was an inconvenience,” she said. “I’m still dealing with that. Then I had a medical emergency, and then this. But God is good. God is good. I have my life.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

