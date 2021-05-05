Negotiations between Runcie, BCPS on mutual separation begin

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Negotiations between Broward County Public Schools and embattled Superintendent Robert Runcie have started, as the two parties work to agree on a mutual separation following Runcie’s arrest for perjury.

BCPS Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood met with Sherry Culves, Runcie’s attorney, on Wednesday.

Culves said while Runcie is ready and willing to stay on board, “he respects the wishes of this board, and as he recently explained, he’s willing to step aside if that would bring peace to the members of this board and to the community.”

Runcie has offered to give 90 days notice immediately, as his contract requires. After the 90 days, he would use sick and vacation time until Oct. 5, at which point, he will have been with the district for 10 years, making him eligible for a $400,000 pension.

“I am very pleased with the way that this process is going,” Osgood said. “He would take his first year’s salary at 20%, plus the accrued interest. It comes to approximately $100,000 a year — $100,000 a year times four is how we get to the $400,000.”

Nothing will be final until the board votes on the agreement, which could happen as early as next Tuesday.

Culves said educators across the U.S. are watching the process closely.

“They are gauging how challenging it would be for the next superintendent to walk into this situation and work with the board,” Culves said.

The school board has concluded its negotiations with BCPS General Counsel Barbara Myrick, who will also leave the district after her arrest. She will walk away with at least $121,000 in her severance package.

