Nearly 30 firefighters respond to Weston business fire

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An early morning fire led to nearly 30 Broward Sheriff firefighters to respond to a Weston business.

Fire rescue crews responded to Green Wax Body Waxing, located along the 2200 block of North Commerce Parkway, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but rescue officials believe it may be due to waxing equipment.

Surrounding businesses in the shopping plaza sustained minimal damage.

