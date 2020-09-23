Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 690,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,618 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 690,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,590 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 202 deaths.

There are now 167,880 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 76,146 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 45,743 and 1,813 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 42,941 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.