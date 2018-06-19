Nearly 1,000 children being held in Homestead facility by immigration officials

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary shelter in Homestead has been reopened by the Trump Administration to hold children who have been detained by immigration authorities.

Attention turned to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children after Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz stated 1,000 children were being held there.

Wasserman Schultz met with representatives of immigrant rights associations Monday, to discuss separation between parents and children at the border.

“If they don’t pass a separate bill, it’s clear they don’t care,” she said. “The impacts they suffer is going to be on their hands.”

The role the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children is playing in the Trump Administration remains unclear — whether it’s housing children who crossed the border on their or own or children who were separated from their families after entering the U.S. illegally.

Senator Bill Nelson will travel to South Florida on Tuesday to check out the Homestead facility.

In a tweet, the U.S. Senator said he will be checking on the 1,000 migrant children reportedly being held there.

Heading to Homestead, Florida tomorrow to check on the roughly 1,000 migrant children reportedly being held there. The Trump administration needs to stop this inhumane policy of separating families at the border immediately – we, as a society, are better than this! — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 18, 2018

The public is also getting a closer look inside the facilities and the conditions the children are being kept in. Many have compared the images of the holding facilities to prisons.

The issue drew a common reaction from those on both sides of the aisle.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said, “It’s totally unacceptable, for any reason, to purposely separate minor children from their parents. Any and every other option should be implemented in order to not separate minors from their parents, which I believe is unconscionable.”

He went on to say he’s working with his colleagues to ensure the provision included in this week’s immigration bill puts an end to this cruel practice.

