MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida airports are preparing for some busy travel days during Thanksgiving week.

More than 914,000 travelers are expected to pass through Miami International Airport.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, meanwhile, is expecting more than half a million travelers.

Over at MIA, passengers said they’re happy to enjoy the warm South Florida weather, but some are equally as ecstatic to see family and friends in their hometown.

Traveler Jerome Hunt said he’s looking forward to going back home.

“I’m a little down about the weather because I’m so accustomed to the palm trees and the ocean,” he said, “but being around my family during these times is most important to me, so it’s one of those things where I’ll get over it.”

