NE Miami-Dade woman, granddaughter targeted in armed home invasion

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said she is living in fear after three armed men smashed their way inside their home and threatened both her and her 4-year-old granddaughter.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she experienced a waking nightmare when the perpetrators broke in, Nov. 25.

“I’ve been terrified since last week, and if I’m home alone, I’m in fear,” she said.

The woman said she and her granddaughter were fast asleep when the masked men busted their way inside the residence located near Northeast 207th Street and 13th Court in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The homeowner said the trio kicked in her front door and bedroom door, which she had locked. When she threatened to call the police, one of the men pulled out a gun.

Terrible thoughts crossed the grandmother’s mind at that moment.

“I’m going to die, and my grandbaby is going to see me die right in front of her,” she said. “[One of the men said], ‘Shut up, [expletive] shut up, [expletive].”

After the men left, the victim called her sister, who just can’t understand why they are being targeted.

“We don’t know why this is going on, just leave us alone,” she said.

The victim said she feels lucky no one was hurt, but she is also worried their luck may run out. She’s now asking for the public’s help to track down the trio who terrorized her and her granddaughter.

“Whoever is doing this, you will get caught. Please call Crime Stoppers,” she said.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

