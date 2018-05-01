FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Fleet Week kicks into high gear in South Florida, sailors brought a little sunshine to young patients at a South Florida hospital.

U.S. Navy personnel visited Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class James Choate singing Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” to a girl lying in a hospital bed, while fellow sailors played the guitar.

“We’re here in the city, and people outside get to see us, and these children here don’t get to go outside, so we’re here to show them a little love as well,” said Choate.

Hundreds of U.S. service members will participate in events and activities throughout South Florida, including professional demonstrations, service projects and interacting with the community.

