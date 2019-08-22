National Parks offering free admission this Sunday in honor of 103rd birthday

(WSVN) - If you were looking for some plans for this weekend, then maybe you can check out a National Park.

Admission to all National Parks will be free on Sunday, Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service’s 103rd birthday.

The National Park Service was created on Aug. 25, 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act.

In South Florida, that means you can visit Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park in Miami, Dry Tortugas National Park off the Florida Keys, or Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida (just west of Broward), all for free.

